Plane makes emergency landing on interstate near Joliet

A stalled engine forced the pilot of a small aircraft to make an emergency landing Thursday on Interstate 355 near Interstate 80 south of Chicago, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Brian McKinney said the pilot and three passengers were aboard the single-engine Beechcraft B24R when it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near New Lenox. After the landing, which damaged the aircraft, the pilot and three passengers all complained of minor neck pain and were evaluated by paramedics on scene, McKinney said.

Details about where the flight originated, its ultimate destination or how long it had been in flight were not immediately known.

“Investigators will be gathering that information,” said Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory.

The names of the pilot and passengers weren’t immediately released.

Although no investigators will be sent to the scene, the National Transportation Safety Board said it will conduct an investigation of the incident.

