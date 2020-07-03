Plans underway to build replica of Lincoln's Springfield cottage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People who tour Abraham Lincoln's home are getting just part of the story of the 16th president's life in Springfield. A better picture would emerge if they could see how modest that home was before it was expanded.

That's the idea behind the Abraham Lincoln Association's plan to reconstruct "Lincoln's Springfield Cottage" on a property that lies just outside the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.

The project cost is estimated at $400,000 and the association will try to raise the funds. The replica would be built on what is now a former parking lot at 617 S. 8th St., a couple minutes' walk from the Lincoln Home.

Michael Burlingame, a Lincoln scholar at the University of Illinois Springfield who in February started a two-year term as president of the association, says getting the cabin built would bring to fruition something he's thought of for a long time.

"It occurred to me years ago that when we go into the Lincoln Home as it now exists, you get a misleading impression of what life was like at 8th and Jackson streets for most of the time that the Lincolns lived there," Burlingame said Thursday. "The house that we now see is a vast expansion of the little cottage that they moved into. ... The second story was added and what was a six-room cottage all of a sudden became a 12-room house."