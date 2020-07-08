Plans unveiled for downtown Springfield food hall, rooftop bar

Powell said the request could be considered by the city's Economic Development Commission in either its August or October meeting, depending on when documents are submitted.

"The building has been vacant for a while," Powell said. "And so we're excited to see something go in there and have more foot traffic downtown as things start to open up and businesses come back."

The building was constructed in 1974, according to Sangamon County tax records.

It first opened as Citizens' Savings and Loan and was for a time an outpost for the Secretary of State Police.

But, it has been mostly been vacant since the 1990s, according to Stott.

Lee said the group is aiming for a summer 2021 opening. He said he's been dreaming about this property for years."

"This was a strong building that gave us a good potential to do what we wanted to do," Lee said. "I love the location here specifically at Fourth and Adams. Obviously, you know, some good things happening in the area, but also just the proximity between the two Capitol buildings and really most of the action with this being a kind of a slower road. We did like that as well. And of course, we just like the views and everything this building has to offer and at scale was a bit one of the bigger buildings that was available."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0