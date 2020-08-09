Police chief calls on East St. Louis residents to help fight gun violence in the city

EAST ST. LOUIS --
"You live in these neighborhoods. If you want them to be safe, you have to call us if you see something that doesn't look right, " Perry said Saturday. "If you hear an argument or something getting started, don't wait until something happens, call the police. I guarantee you if we work together, we can stop some of these shootings."
In an interview with the BND, Perry discussed his concerns about gun violence and the city's nightly restrictions on businesses.
Perry said he is concerned about the increase in violence, and police are taking steps to try to stop it. Twenty-three people have been homicide victims in East St. Louis through this weekend. The latest shooting deaths were Thursday and Friday nights.
"We had a bad July. ... Until this bad period in July, we were way down. But the loss of one life to gun violence is not OK," Perry said.
Younger people are turning to guns
Perry said he is alarmed that people wielding guns appear to be younger and younger.
"We have to have more men who are role models spending more time with these kids rather than letting them spend all of their time on video games and in the streets, " Perry said. " They have to get them engaged in positive things."
Perry said that he wants the citizens of East St. Louis to know they are his top concern, and that when the community supports its police department and alerts authorities prior to something happening, officers can possibly stop a violent situation from occurring.
"My number one concern is our citizens. We are beefing up our patrols and are monitoring closely known hot spots," he said. "We want anyone who is doing illegal things in East St. Louis to know it is just a matter of time until we arrest them."
Perry said he is frustrated that young people are turning to guns when they are angry with another person.
"This is not the way, " the chief said. "Individuals who let their anger lead them to pick up guns have to know using guns is not the way. We need the men in our community to step up with us and work with the young people in our city."
City officials ease business restrictions
Perry said the city has eased its nightly restrictions on businesses.
Beginning July 28, businesses were required to close to walk-in traffic at 10 p.m. daily as an extra precaution against coronavirus and to help address nighttime gun violence. The restrictions now begin at midnight daily, the chief said. Drive-through window service is not affected.
"All of our stores and businesses have been in compliance with the protocol of using PPEs," Perry said. "As long as everyone cooperates, we will not shorten the curfew hours. But, if it becomes a problem, we will move it back."
Perry said people should continue taking the virus seriously and following recommended precautions like wearing masks.
East St. Louis implemented its restrictions after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on local governments in the metro-east to take action to curb the spread of COVID-19.
