Police chief calls on East St. Louis residents to help fight gun violence in the city

Perry said that he wants the citizens of East St. Louis to know they are his top concern, and that when the community supports its police department and alerts authorities prior to something happening, officers can possibly stop a violent situation from occurring.

"My number one concern is our citizens. We are beefing up our patrols and are monitoring closely known hot spots," he said. "We want anyone who is doing illegal things in East St. Louis to know it is just a matter of time until we arrest them."

Perry said he is frustrated that young people are turning to guns when they are angry with another person.

"This is not the way, " the chief said. "Individuals who let their anger lead them to pick up guns have to know using guns is not the way. We need the men in our community to step up with us and work with the young people in our city."

City officials ease business restrictions

Perry said the city has eased its nightly restrictions on businesses.

Beginning July 28, businesses were required to close to walk-in traffic at 10 p.m. daily as an extra precaution against coronavirus and to help address nighttime gun violence. The restrictions now begin at midnight daily, the chief said. Drive-through window service is not affected.