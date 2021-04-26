Police: Fatal crash happened after attempted traffic stop in Rockford where driver fled

ROCKFORD — Rockford police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday night after officers tried to stop a vehicle, and the driver fled.

According to a news release issued by Rockford police Sunday night, members of the department's SCOPE tried to stop a vehicle with stop sticks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver evaded the stop and fled, police said. About a mile away from the attempted traffic stop, the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Harrison Avenue and Ninth Street.

A 43-year-old man was killed, and two minors, a 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital.

According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of the vehicle that police tried to pull over, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital.

Police did not say what charges the driver faces or why police were trying to stop his vehicle.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

According to police, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea has called in the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force for reconstruction of the crash and investigation.