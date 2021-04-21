Police lieutenant who donated to Kyle Rittenhouse is fired

“I never would have figured,” he said.

The officer said Kelly’s assertion that “every rank and file officer supports you” is just flat out wrong. “Many of us here are pissed off because he doesn’t speak for us and those views are certainly not mine. We are waiting to see how this is handled by the administration.”

In a statement, Mayor Kenny Alexander on Friday called the allegations against Kelly “alarming and by all means not consistent with the values of our city.” Alexander said he looked forward to reviewing the police department’s report on the accusations.

Less than two hours after Norfolk officials announced Kelly’s firing, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Jurors found Chauvin killed Floyd by jamming his knee into the neck of Floyd for the better part of 10 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, lost consciousness and then died.

Floyd’s death on Memorial Day sparked protests and riots around the country. It also forced Americans to reckon with the inequities and oppression the criminal justice system continues to wreak on Black people and other people of color.