Police officer won’t face charges in Jacob Blake police shooting, Kenosha prosecutor says; Rittenhouse pleads not guilty

The prosecutor’s decision comes nearly five months after video of the shooting sparked peaceful protests and violent demonstrations that ended with two people dead, Antioch teenager Kyle Rittenhouse facing a murder charge, and parts of the southeastern Wisconsin town in ruins.

The recording, viewed around the world as the U.S. was still reeling from the Minneapolis police killing of Floyd, shows Sheskey, who is white, shooting Blake, who is Black, in front of his children. Blake, then 29, was paralyzed from the waist down from his injuries.

During a lengthy news conference Tuesday, Graveley described the start of the Aug. 23 confrontation as a “domestic abuse scenario.” He played a recording of Blake’s girlfriend calling police to complain that he had the keys to a rental car and was worried he’d take it and crash it.

Sheskey arrived to see Blake putting a child in the vehicle. Sheskey told investigators that Blake said, “I’m taking the kid and I’m taking the car,” Graveley said.

The cops tried to take Blake to the ground and Sheskey and Blake wrestled, Graveley said. The officers tried to shock him with Tasers three times but it had no effect, the prosecutor said.