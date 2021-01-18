Police presence heavy around Illinois Capitol Building but area remains quiet

A heavy police presence, fortified by members of the Illinois National Guard called up by Gov. JB Pritzker remained at the Illinois Capitol Building Sunday.
Last week, the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin warning of "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols.
That comes on the heels of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of President-Elect Biden's Electoral College. It resulted in the deaths of five people and significant damage to federal property.
So far, the weekend has been quiet around the Illinois Capitol. Two people showed up for a "Save Our State" protest Saturday afternoon. John Keating, a Springfield activist, briefly waved a "No Justice, No Peace" flag on the steps near the Lincoln statue.
Barricades closing off streets around the Capitol went up about 8 a.m. Sunday. The closures included Monroe Street at College Avenue, Second Street at Monroe, Edwards Street at College and Capitol Avenue at the train overpass.
Guard members with long rifles were stationed at each stop.
Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the barricades were put up "out of an abundance of caution for possible events (Sunday)."
Stuenkel said he "expected" the barricades to come down later Sunday, but that they could go back up if necessary.
Illinois State Police spokeswoman Mindy Carroll said ISP wanted to have "all available resources" in case of any incidents at the Capitol or any other State of Illinois buildings. "It's always better to prepared than not be prepared."
Keating, who has taken part protests and counter-protests in Springfield, but also Kenosha, Wisc. and Ferguson, Mo., said it was "strange" to see the presence in his hometown.
"It impacts you differently," said Keating, who is a co-founder of the group Education and Action Together (E.A.T.) I feel the city is safer because of the appearance. It is hard for me to say that because we've seen these outfits use force against peaceful protests I believe in."
Keating said he wasn't "entirely surprised" that there were no Trump supporters at the Capitol Sunday.
"It takes a lot of conviction to stand in the face of force," he said.
Keating had advised would-be counter-protesters to stay away from the Capitol.
"We don't want to incite any violence," he said.
A downtown church switched its weekend services in anticipation of "access issues."
Trinity Lutheran (L.C.M.S.) Church at Second and Monroe moved its services to its school building at 515 S. MacArthur Blvd.