Police presence heavy around Illinois Capitol Building but area remains quiet

Illinois State Police spokeswoman Mindy Carroll said ISP wanted to have "all available resources" in case of any incidents at the Capitol or any other State of Illinois buildings. "It's always better to prepared than not be prepared."

Keating, who has taken part protests and counter-protests in Springfield, but also Kenosha, Wisc. and Ferguson, Mo., said it was "strange" to see the presence in his hometown.

"It impacts you differently," said Keating, who is a co-founder of the group Education and Action Together (E.A.T.) I feel the city is safer because of the appearance. It is hard for me to say that because we've seen these outfits use force against peaceful protests I believe in."

Keating said he wasn't "entirely surprised" that there were no Trump supporters at the Capitol Sunday.

"It takes a lot of conviction to stand in the face of force," he said.

Keating had advised would-be counter-protesters to stay away from the Capitol.

"We don't want to incite any violence," he said.

A downtown church switched its weekend services in anticipation of "access issues."

Trinity Lutheran (L.C.M.S.) Church at Second and Monroe moved its services to its school building at 515 S. MacArthur Blvd.

