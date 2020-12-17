Police release video of botched raid on Chicago woman's home

Later, Lightfoot apologized. She said Young shouldn't be punished and vowed to make changes in the department on the warrant process and use the video to train officers on what not to do. Lightfoot said Thursday that the city would also make changes to allow victims to get video faster without having to file a request.

"Anytime a person who is a victim requests information about an incident that happened to them, our government's obligation is to respond in a fulsome, transparent and immediate way," Lightfoot said at a news conference.

Young has said she had returned home after work and was undressing for bed when police broke down her door. The videos, portions of which have been blurred, show officers using a battering ram to break the door. She said she did not have time to dress before officers stormed into her apartment.

Eventually, an officer threw a blanket over her shoulders but because she was handcuffed the blanket slipped off her shoulders, leaving her exposed again.

Police Superintendent David Brown said Thursday that there was no excuse for the officers' behavior.