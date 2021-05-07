Police superintendent seeks firing of officer for bribery

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police superintendent is recommending the firing of a sergeant accused of taking a bribe from a diver.

According to a charge document filed with the Chicago Police Board, Marine Unit Sgt. Eduardo Beltran in April 2017 accepted a $1,000 bribe from diver Yohei Yamada. The document contends Yamada wanted access to the Chicago Harbor Lock to recover a lost boat propeller for a client.

Beltran allegedly allowed use of police equipment and personnel to recover the propeller, and allegedly covered up the incident by approving a false dive report written by Officer Michael Michalik.

Superintendent David Brown recommended Beltran and Michalik be fired. A police spokesman says Michalik has resigned, and Beltran has been suspended without pay.

The Police Board is scheduled to hear the case on May 18.

