Political operative with ties to former Chicago alderman probe pleads not guilty to school contract fraud, bribery involving park renaming

Seeger set a status hearing for April 14.

Raised in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, Caldero was a longtime political operative for former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez dating back to Gutierrez’s first run for City Council in the 1980s.

His name surfaced in an FBI search warrant affidavit made public in 2019 alleging Caldero had provided erectile dysfunction drugs and sexual services at a North Side massage parlor for Solis while he was lobbying the alderman on a variety of issues. Caldero has not been charged as part of that investigation.

Reached by telephone after the indictment was filed last week, Caldero denied any wrongdoing.

“I never offered anything to a public official or a government official — never anything in exchange for anything,” he told the Tribune. “Danny Solis was a friend of mine for 40 years. If he asked me for something I would try to do it for him. I attended every fundraiser he ever held. I raised $100,000 to $200,000 for him. None of that was a bribe.”

The indictment accused Caldero of participating in the same contract fraud scheme that ensnared Soto, a former chief of staff to Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson.