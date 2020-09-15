Porn, guns and racism: Days into the new school year, virtual classrooms have been disrupted by hackers and pranksters

“You would have to create a new Meet for every single breakout room,” she said. “If I were to do that, I would need to create a new Meet and let students in and change the settings to prevent people from jumping in.”

Ingham said at least five of her colleagues have already experienced virtual disrupters. Multiple classrooms on Friday were interrupted by people gaining access and making racist statements, she said. In some cases, the person was calling in rather than joining the Meet by video, making it harder to identify the source.

“CPS is constantly telling us that we need to protect our students, and now we are in a space where our students are being attacked for just coming to class and all the protection is falling on the educators," Ingham said. “There has to be a way to change the settings so our students are protected and so our teachers are protected so we are not being attacked by people with racist ideology.”

Knowing people need CPS accounts in order for the link to work, Ingham said she’s had conversations with her class about respecting the room. But she has also thought about what she’d do if her class were targeted.

“From my understanding, a lot of times when it happens, people were shocked initially and the person continued saying what they wanted to say until they got kicked out,” she said. “My goal is to talk to my students and ask them, ‘Hey, what are some things we should do when this happens?’ and I think it would be really powerful in the moment to shout ... ‘This is racist behavior, you don’t belong here, we don’t want you here.' Rather than giving the person who jumped in the power, I want to empower the students.”

