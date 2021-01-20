Pregnant Illinois mom worried her eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine won’t arrive before her baby

LEMONT — During the 16 weeks she’s been pregnant, Tara Larson has closely followed information about COVID-19.

She knows pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill should they get the virus; she knows that pregnant women were excluded from vaccine trials, so data is limited.

With a police officer husband who interacts with the public daily and months to go in her pregnancy, the 40-year-old Lemont mom is ready to get a vaccine.

“I’m anxious to go ahead and get the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Larson, who hopes to receive one before her July due date.

But she might not be able to anytime soon.

“If it’s June, am I going to be able to get the second dose before I actually give birth?” she said.

Despite being an at-risk population, pregnant women are not included in early phases of vaccination in Illinois. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, they would be eligible for the vaccine along with the general population, estimated to be May 31.