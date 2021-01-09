Pregnant or postpartum Black women are 45% more likely to die in the hospital and are at higher risk for heart problems

In her last trimester, in the midst of dealing with family and work issues as well as preparing for a new baby, Michelle Emebo felt stressed.

“I didn’t realize how much it was impacting me until I went to see my health care provider and my blood pressure was up,” she said.

Doctors monitored her high blood pressure, which stuck around even after her daughter’s birth. Postpartum depression contributed to a tough time getting back on track toward a healthier lifestyle, said the 36-year-old Tinley Park resident.

As a clinical researcher, Emebo knew this put her at risk for even more serious cardiovascular diseases. So she revamped her life, focusing on nutrition and exercise to work on pregnancy-related weight gain that contributed to her high blood pressure. She lost about 75 pounds, all in an effort to not be reliant on medication and prep for a healthier potential second pregnancy.

“It was stressful for me,” she said.

According to a study published Dec. 16 in the Journal of the American Heart Association, Black women have the highest risk of pregnancy-related heart problems, even when adjusting for socioeconomic differences.