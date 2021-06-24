Pregnant woman, injured during tornado in Chicago suburbs, loses her baby

Katie Wilson, her husband and their 4-year-old daughter were upstairs in a relative’s Woodridge home late Sunday evening when they heard tornado sirens announcing the storm that hit with 135 mph winds and left some Chicago suburbs devastated.

The family was staying at Bryan Wilson’s parents’ home after selling their home in Bolingbrook weeks earlier, according to Nick Vanek, Katie Wilson’s brother. They were planning to close on a new home in Woodridge next week while preparing to welcome a new addition to the family.

Katie Wilson, who was seven months pregnant with a boy, followed her husband down the stairs as he led their daughter, Ryen, to the basement. But before Katie Wilson reached safety, a tree came through the roof of the home and struck her, Vanek said.

Despite being rushed to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, her unborn son did not survive the accident, he said.

Katie Wilson was the only one injured in the home during the storm, Vanek said.

After being treated at Good Samaritan, she was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center to undergo further surgery and treatment for injuries and as of Thursday morning was responsive, Vanek said. She is being monitored closely by doctors.

Katie Wilson and her family are exceedingly close, a “tight-knit family in constant contact,” Vanek said.

Once word spread about Katie Wilson’s injuries, a friend she played softball with years ago began collecting donations. The outpouring of support and donations overwhelmed the friend, said Vanek, and by Wednesday a GoFundMe page had been created by Katie Wilson’s aunt, Gina Gordey.

As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised more than $80,000 and has more than 1,000 donations.

Donations will go to the family’s mounting medical bills and toward a funeral for their unborn son, according to the GoFundMe page.

A native of the Woodridge area, Katie Wilson is a special education teacher for the School Association for Special Education in DuPage County. Her husband works in facilities at a public school.

“They’re a great family, Bryan is an amazing father, and Katie is a wonderful mother,” Vanek said. “They’re also parents to two yellow Labs as well ... They’re just great role models for anyone.”

Katie Wilson’s parents and family are with her at the hospital and are hopeful for her recovery, Vanek said.

“We’re also just so appreciative of the support and kind words from friends, family and strangers who have helped support us with their words and with the GoFundMe page. We’re very, very grateful,” he said. “It truly is a testament to Katie, on her impact in the community and all of her friendships.”

