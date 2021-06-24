Preservationists protest Illinois' efforts to sell, potentially demolish Thompson Center

About two dozen people gathered outside the James R. Thompson Center on Wednesday to protest the state’s ongoing efforts to sell the glassy state office building, which preservation groups call an iconic and integral component to Chicago’s downtown.

Preservation Chicago and other advocacy groups held the rally in response to what they call recent action by state officials to “deliberately sabotage” the building at 100 W. Randolph St., ahead of an upcoming meeting to decide whether the building receives historical designation, a spokeswoman said.

“We’re out here today to save this building that was built for the people by the people of the state of Illinois,” Preservation Chicago Executive Director Ward Miller said. “If this is truly a world-class city of architecture, I think we need to start acting like it and saving these buildings rather than selling them off and encouraging demolition.”

The protesters picketed with signs reading “Do We Dare Squander Chicago’s Great Architecture History” and “The Postmodern People’s Place,” while chanting, “What do we want? Save it.”

State agencies are expected to meet on Friday to oppose adding the Thompson Center to the National Register of Historic Places, which preservationists think would save the 36-year-old state office building.

While a historical building designation would not prevent the building from being destroyed, it would make potential buyers less likely to consider demolition, preservation groups said. The distinction would also make the building eligible for federal tax incentives, which could allow it to be repurposed.

The anticipated meeting comes less than two months after the architect, Helmut Jahn, was killed in a cycling accident, and amid directives signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sell the curved building and its prominent atrium. Jahn’s death reignited efforts to save his architecture.

“This is one of (Jahn’s) great works,” Preservation Chicago spokeswoman Mary Lu Seidel said. “He supported saving this building, we support saving this building.”

The preservationists were met with a few counterprotesters who yelled back, “tear it down” and “you buy it then.” Passersby also commented on the building’s deteriorating condition, alleged cockroach infestation, and poor heating and air conditioning systems.

Jonathan Solomon, co-founder of Preservation Futures, compared its condition to being born in 1985 — the year the building opened — and never showering, eating healthy or going to the doctor’s office.

“You’d look pretty bad too,” Solomon said over the song “1985” by the band Bowling For Soup. “That’s what the state of Illinois did to this building. Buildings — just like your body, just like your house or your car — you have to maintain it, you have to look after it, you have to invest in it.”

The state began soliciting bids for the building in May, but Pritzker and previous governors have said the 17-story building is a drain on state finances.

“Selling the property provides a unique opportunity to maximize taxpayer savings, create thousands of union jobs, generate millions of dollars in real estate taxes to benefit the City of Chicago and spur economic development,” Pritzker said in a news release.

The approximately 3-acre, 1.2 million-square-foot site interests developers because an ordinance, introduced in March by a downtown alderman, would allow the site to be zoned to accommodate one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city, according to city officials. If the measure is approved by City Council, the building’s square footage could be replaced by a tower of more than 2 million square feet — enough space to reach 100 stories or more.

Self-described “postmodern person” Rory Gilchrist of Ravenswood said he dressed up as the Thompson Center for Halloween.

“This is a very significant place of public engagement,” Gilchrist said. “When we stand here today, I feel in solidarity, I feel the history, I feel the memory, I feel the sense of future of all of those other protests that took place here. … That’s why this building must be preserved.”

The Thompson Center is one of only three places in the city where people can protest without a permit, according to Preservation Chicago.

It is unknown how much the state expects to get for the building, however, there are several provisions for the new owners, including that at least part of the building retains its namesake and maintains the attached CTA train station. The Thompson Center currently houses several businesses, a post office and a driver services facility.

Offers to buy the Thompson Center are due Aug. 16, and the state said it plans to pick a buyer by November.

