President Donald Trump approves state request for upfront Illinois National Guard funding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday approved Illinois’ request for upfront federal funding for state National Guard members who have been activated to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s U.S. senators and its 18-member U.S. House delegation last week asked the White House to approve Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s request for funding assistance.

Specifically, Trump authorized the federal spending under what’s known as Title 32. It provides for upfront federal funding for the Guard’s work. Guard units activated in New York, California, Washington and several other states previously received the Title 32 funding designation.

The order Trump issued Monday allows for federal payment for guard units activated in Illinois, Michigan and Connecticut.

