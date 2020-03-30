President Donald Trump approves state request for upfront Illinois National Guard funding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday approved Illinois’ request for upfront federal funding for state National Guard members who have been activated to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s U.S. senators and its 18-member U.S. House delegation last week asked the White House to approve Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s request for funding assistance.
Specifically, Trump authorized the federal spending under what’s known as Title 32. It provides for upfront federal funding for the Guard’s work. Guard units activated in New York, California, Washington and several other states previously received the Title 32 funding designation.
The order Trump issued Monday allows for federal payment for guard units activated in Illinois, Michigan and Connecticut.
In their letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week, the Illinois delegation said, “Governors, along with their adjutants general, need more of these men and women now, and we must not let accounting gimmicks get in the way.”
Through Title 32, the letter said, the “activations are federally funded, which would save these states from acute financial burden, standardize the (federal) benefits and entitlements across all those who become activated, and would most importantly keep those soldiers and airmen under their governors’ oversight.”
Pritzker had requested the additional support from the federal government as some members of the state’s National Guard have been mobilized to assist with coronavirus testing and to distribute supplies and deliver food.
Guard medical experts are conducting drive-thru coronavirus testing of first responders and medical personnel at a former vehicle emission testing site on the city’s Northwest Side.
