President of Springfield teachers union arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Springfield Education Association president Aaron Graves was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery early Sunday, Springfield Police confirmed Monday.

Police were called to a residence at 500 South Park Street at 1:51 a.m. where Graves was arrested.

The woman who made the call to police and Graves are in a dating relationship, said SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel. She was at the residence when officers arrived.

Graves, 46, was arrested without incident, Stuenkel said.

Reached Monday, Graves offered no comment.

According to the police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the woman said she had confronted Graves about personal issues and he became angry, grabbing her by the neck and forcing her out of the bedroom into the hallway.

The report noted that she had visible red marks on the right side of her neck.

Graves was booked and released on a $300 bond. He has not been formally charged.

Graves became president of the teachers union in March 2018. Graves had been a teacher at Grant Middle School.

The union has about 1,200 members.

