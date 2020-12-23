President Trump commutes 20-year sentence of former Chicago-area nursing home mogul convicted in massive Medicaid fraud

Esformes, meanwhile, drove a $1.6 million Ferrari Aperta and published a blog with fitness tips for busy executives, prosecutors said. He even used some $300,000 in stolen proceeds to bribe the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Pennsylvania to admit Esformes’ son to the school, according to one count of the indictment.

That coach, Jerome Allen, pleaded guilty to money laundering and testified against Esformes at the Miami trial.

A jury convicted Esformes of paying bribes, money laundering, and other crimes, but was unable to reach a verdict on the main count of conspiring to defraud the Medicare program for the elderly and indigent. His appeal is pending before the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Florida, records show.

At his sentencing hearing in January 2019, Esformes wept and pleaded for mercy, saying “there is no one to blame but myself.” While preparing his defense, Esformes told the judge, he had listened repeatedly to wiretapped conversations that revealed him arranging bribes and was “disgusted” by what he heard.

“The Phil Esformes you heard was reckless ... an arrogant man,” he said, crying as he pounded the lectern with his fist.