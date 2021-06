SPRINGFIELD — The Pride flag has been raised over the Illinois State Capitol.

The flag is below the U.S. and state flags above the capitol dome. It was last positioned there in 2019.

"The Pride flag is once again flying above the Illinois State Capitol — a symbol of this state's commitment to standing with and celebrating our LGBTQ community," Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on Facebook.

