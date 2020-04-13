Pritzker activates 80 more National Guard members for COVID-19 operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The activations include soldiers from Kewanee and Springfield, along with airmen from Bloomington.

About 40 members of the National Guard manning the Harwood Heights Community Testing site in Chicago and the McLean County Community Testing site in Bloomington will establish a third COVID-19 test site in Markham. The test site is scheduled to open Tuesday and will provide between 250-500 COVID-19 tests daily. Criteria for this third site will be determined by health officials.

About 20 National Guard members will be conducting logistical support missions at hotels in Schaumburg, Springfield and Mount Vernon that are being established as alternative housing facilities. The facilities will help when health officials recommend that an individual self-quarantine but that individual does not have the housing needed to do so.