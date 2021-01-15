Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard in response to threats

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that he has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard amid threats of armed protests in capital cities across the country in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Members of the guard will be utilized to bolster security at state buildings in downtown Springfield and will coordinate with other law enforcement agencies, Pritzker said.

Among the roles soldiers will play is enforcing street closures and designated perimeters. They will not interfere with peaceful protesters, officials said.

"Following the violent siege at our nation's capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process," Pritzker said. "Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond."

On Monday, the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin warning of "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration.