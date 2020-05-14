Pritzker announces new job training programs for unemployed Illinoisans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Unemployed Illinoisans will soon have access to free, online skills-based training programs.

Beginning in June and lasting through the end of the year, 3,800 courses and 400 specializations will be offered by over 160 universities through the online learning platform Coursera, Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday. Formal certification programs will also be available.

This initiative’s aim is to provide skills training for those who lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker said that is just one way Illinois officials are helping those suffering economically.

“It’s critical that our state do everything possible to help our residents get back to work, whether returning to positions they once held or with employers who are seeking to hire,” he said.

A “one-stop shop” dedicated to connecting unemployed residents with jobs is now available at illinois.gov/gethired. The governor said it is a “hub” for those looking to participate in online career fairs, for example.