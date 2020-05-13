Pritzker apologizes for his comments on MLB players ‘holding out’ for more money

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday walked back his comments about Major League Baseball players from the day before, apologizing for “leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right” to collectively bargain with team owners over starting the season.
Before taking questions during his daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker returned to the subject of MLB’s proposed plan to start a shortened season in early July.
“I want to address something that I said yesterday, regarding baseball and baseball players,” Pritzker said. “I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety. I absolutely support that right. I should have made that more clear.”
During Tuesday’s briefing, Pritzker said he was “disappointed” in baseball players for “holding out” for more money than the MLB proposal, which calls for a 50-50 split of revenues between owners and players.
The players union hasn’t accepted or rejected the proposal, which it didn’t receive from owners until Tuesday.
The sides agreed in March that players would be paid their prorated salaries for the number of games played in a shortened season. But that agreement was based on fans attending games, which accounts for about 40% of team revenues when totaling ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, parking and other sources.
The proposal MLB sent to the union calls for no spectators at games, at least initially. Players union chief Tony Clark told The Athletic the union opposes any “system that restricts player pay based on revenues.”
“I realize that the players have the right to haggle over their salaries,” Pritzker said Tuesday, “but we do live in a moment where, you know, the people of Illinois, the people of the United States deserve to get their pastime back, to watch anyway on television.
“We need that back, that normalcy back, and hope they’ll be reasonable as they negotiate. But I must say I’m disappointed in many ways that players are, you know, holding out for, you know, these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing.”
