Pritzker apologizes for his comments on MLB players ‘holding out’ for more money

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday walked back his comments about Major League Baseball players from the day before, apologizing for “leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right” to collectively bargain with team owners over starting the season.

Before taking questions during his daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker returned to the subject of MLB’s proposed plan to start a shortened season in early July.

“I want to address something that I said yesterday, regarding baseball and baseball players,” Pritzker said. “I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety. I absolutely support that right. I should have made that more clear.”

During Tuesday’s briefing, Pritzker said he was “disappointed” in baseball players for “holding out” for more money than the MLB proposal, which calls for a 50-50 split of revenues between owners and players.

The players union hasn’t accepted or rejected the proposal, which it didn’t receive from owners until Tuesday.