Pritzker attempts to explain frustrating vaccine rollout at Belleville mass vaccination site

National Guard troops greet visitors with a thermometer these days at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds building, recently transformed into St. Clair County's mass vaccination site.

Temporary gray walls of cheap wood separate cubicles for vaccinations, each equipped with a small round table topped with a green plastic tablecloth and a few spartan chairs on the concrete floor. For now, the interior is only for people who arrive at the site via public transit.

At full capacity, staffers will be able to administer doses to up to 2,000 people a day. Though most of the action happens outside in the site's drive-thru clinic — it can accommodate up to 18 vehicles at once — it has yet to reach its full potential.

As of Thursday, public and private providers in the county averaged just over 1,300 doses administered a day. Since Feb. 1, the Belle-Clair site had administered roughly 10,000 doses, on average of just over 550 per day.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker toured the site Wednesday and promised his administration fights to get as many vaccines as possible from the federal government for Illinois, and attempted to explain why the process is still so frustratingly slow.