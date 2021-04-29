Pritzker backtracks, but GOP not changing tone on redistricting

"The fault is not JB not reforming it. It's him saying he could get it done. That's naïve on his part (because he was not) involved in politics before," Mooney said.

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said Pritzker going back on his campaign promises underscores why Illinois voters have little faith in their elected leaders, which was exemplified by the failure of the progressive income tax amendment to pass last November.

Democrats have argued it would be unconstitutional for lawmakers to create an independent commission without changing the constitution, even as Pritzker has previously advocated for lawmakers to create a commission through legislation. State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said lawmakers have to pass a map by June 30 and missing that deadline or changing the process would be "abdicate our responsibility."

"The constitution only gives the dates and the fall back situation. They could do whatever they want up until June 30," Mooney said, affirming Republicans do have the legal right to create an independent commission now without amending the constitution.