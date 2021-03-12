Pritzker budget plan doesn't resolve structural deficit, other financial ills, report says

Illinois' chronic under-spending, a "structural deficit" resulting from the state's failure to raise enough money each year to cover the growing cost of state services, and the failure to refinance $133 billion in unfunded pension liability since 1995 have caused many problems, Flanagan said.

Among them, she said, are net declines in education funding — when accounting for inflation — that have led to higher local property taxes and tuition at state universities, longer waits for services, a thinning of the social-service safety net for the poor and a backlog of overdue bills to state vendors expected to exceed $8 billion at the end of this fiscal year and next.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For example, the $8.35 billion in K-12 education spending proposed by Pritzker for fiscal 2022 would be level with current-year funding. But after factoring in inflation, that spending would amount to a 2% cut, or $168 million less, than the current year and $437 million less than last year, according to the report.

The chronic backlog of unpaid bills means that almost one-third of annual general-fund spending can effectively be considered deficit spending — a situation that Flanagan said is unsustainable to adequately serve the public.