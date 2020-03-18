Pritzker calling up about 60 national guard unit with medical expertise to fight coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated an Illinois National Guard unit with medical expertise, deploying them throughout the state in an attempt to combat the coronavirus.

The governor called up about 60 service members, including 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing’s Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from both National Guard and Air National Guard units from across the state. The group includes medical planners, who will help with the anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases.

Pritzker said the service members will perform “a variety of missions” in the coming days and weeks. For now, the units may assist in distributing meals to schoolchildren who might not be getting enough food during the state-ordered school closures until March 30, the governor said.

“I’ll just give you one,” Pritzker said. “Perhaps it’s mundane-sounding, but delivering meals into neighborhoods all across the state, frankly, for these kids who were on free and reduced lunch at school.”

They also could play future roles in helping to staff hospitals, establishing drive-up testing sites and working in triage hospitals.