Pritzker calls on legislature to ‘act expeditiously’ on coronavirus relief package as state reports record 4,000 new cases

The governor has the power to call lawmakers into special session, but Pritzker said he doesn’t plan to exercise that authority.

“Just because you call them into special session does not mean they will show up,” he said. “And they have to have confidence in the plan for showing up, and that means the leadership, both Republican and Democratic, need to agree to a plan that’s been approved by the Department of Public Health.”

Pritzker’s call for a COVID-19 relief package is an acknowledgment of the economic pain that has been caused by the pandemic and the steps he’s taken to slow its spread.

But the governor continued to defend his phased, regional plan for reopening the economy as the best approach to protect public health. Pritzker referred to those pushing efforts to reopen the economy or individual businesses earlier than allowed by his plan as “outliers.”

“These people do not follow the science or data. They’re just listening to partisan rhetoric, perhaps, and following their own instincts. But no science,” Pritzker said. He said the virus “is still out there and still killing people” and early reopening of businesses “just put people at risk willy-nilly.”