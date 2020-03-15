Pritzker closes bars and restaurants as federal officials to double staff to handle crush at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Chicago moved closer to a total shutdown Sunday as the number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois grew to 93 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state closed to the public. Hours earlier, international travelers awaiting screenings were packed together at O’Hare International Airport, sparking an outcry from local officials for more staff.

“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “Every choice now is hard, and it comes with real consequences for our residents. But as your governor I cannot let the gravity of these choices prevent us from taking the actions that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”

Effective end of business Monday, bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers, with options of delivery, drive-thru and pickup through March 30, the governor said. The state is working with bars and restaurants across the state to ensure they can keep kitchens safe enough to continue home food delivery.

Alongside Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said officials were doing “everything we can to flatten the curve and mitigate the transmission of this virus.”