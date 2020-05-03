Pritzker: COVID-19 scam artists will be caught, prosecuted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday along with 63 additional deaths.

There was a single-day record of 19,417 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the governor announced.

The new numbers bring the state's death toll from the coronavirus to 2,618 and the number of cases to 61,499.

Pritzker mentioned that "reprehensible bad actors" are using the pandemic to prey on others.

"We're hearing," Pritzker said, "reports of cyber scams, telephone, email and text-messaging scams, counterfeit COVID product offers, bogus door-to-door offers of COVID tests and of COVID products, solicitations for donations to phony charities related to COVID-19 and fraudulent efforts to obtain federal relief funds.

"The Attorney General will not hesitate to use the authority of his office and partnerships with state, local, and federal law enforcement to hold accountable anyone seeking to profit off of this pandemic. To the scam artists, you will be caught. And you will be prosecuted."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0