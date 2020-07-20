Pritzker defends Illinois Commerce Commission chair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed support for the chair of the Illinois Commerce Commission Monday despite her being related to someone allegedly involved in the bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.

Pritzker said there is no indication that ICC chair Carrie Zalewski had any involvement with the ComEd scheme revealed by federal prosecutors Friday that has been tied to House Speaker Michael Madigan.

According to reports, Zalewski's father-in-law was mentioned in court documents as receiving a low-level job from ComEd as the request of people in Madigan's inner circle. The ICC is responsible for overseeing public utilities in the state, including ComEd.

"Let me just say she has served as a public servant for the state of Illinois for many years now," Pritzker said. "There has not been any allegations against her. I think it would be unfair to hold against her something that has to do with someone else. So far, no one has come forward and said anything other than that she is doing a good job as a public servant."

Zalewski was appointed to a five-year term at the ICC in March. She previously served as a regulator with the Illinois Pollution Control Board as well as a number of other state agencies. She is married to Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside.