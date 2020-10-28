Pritzker defends tighter restrictions in Chicago in face of pushback from Lightfoot, adds Lake and McHenry counties to list of regions where indoor bar and dining banned

Pritzker’s office acknowledged he had not spoken with the mayor before issuing his order on Tuesday, and said in a statement “The governor and mayor were supposed to speak on Monday, but the mayor didn’t call the governor. Staff were briefed on the metrics triggering mitigations.”

Despite their clash on Tuesday over Pritzker announcing tighter rules would take effect in Chicago starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Pritzker on Wednesday publicly described the two as having a “good relationship,” and said they communicate regularly.

“We speak regularly, and I think that we’re both dedicated to the same thing, which is we want to keep people safe and healthy, and we want to keep the economy going while this virus is ravaging so many people,” Pritzker said. “And so, everything is a balance here, but I set out metrics for each region in the state, they’re the same across the board.”

The only regions where the state has not yet introduced firmer rules are the three central Illinois regions, though those areas have all had climbing positivity rates, too.