Pritzker delays Illinois’ tax deadline to July 15; Details new initiatives for financial relief as confirmed cases grow by 330

The statistics in Illinois will continue to “get worse before it gets better,” she added. That is why following the state’s guidance is important — Illinoisans should wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, clean commonly-used items and surfaces and stay home.

Tests, which remain in short supply, are prioritized for hospitalized patients and patients with severe underlying conditions as well as symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers.

Illinoisans who feel unwell should call their doctor to relay symptoms. Depending on that assessment, the clinician will determine whether further action, including a test, is necessary.

The Department of Public Health’s current guidance is for those who are ill to stay home for at least seven days after their symptoms, including a fever, cease. That number is down from 14 days, Ezike said, due to new information medical officials across the globe are learning every day.

Pritzker urged Illinoisans to follow the state’s guidance, as opposed to that offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because it is specific to the state. The CDC’s directions “really has been a one-size-fits-all,” he said.