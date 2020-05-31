Pritzker deploys 375 National Guard soldiers to Chicago

Those deployments are in addition to deployments in recent days and weeks of National Guard troops to aid in flood-control projects along the Illinois River and to assist in COVID-19 testing at various sites around the state.

The violence Saturday in Chicago came as the city and the state were just emerging from a stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that had virtually shut down major segments of the state’s economy. Most of Illinois entered the partial reopening phase on Friday, but the city of Chicago had delayed that move until Wednesday, June 3.

In preparation for the reopening, Lightfoot said, restaurants and other businesses that had been closed down for 10 weeks had made investments in patio furniture and other items to help them accommodate customers in an outdoor setting, and much of that was destroyed in Saturday night’s violence.

“To see their hard work and their money and resources literally go up in flames, their property reduced to kindling, that’s heart-breaking,” Lightfoot said.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx, who was born and raised in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood, described her feelings after watching the video of Floyd’s death, saying it was “angering,” and just another symptom of the racial disparities in much of American culture.

“What I remember feeling in that moment was the casualness of all of the things that we have experienced in this country that we were dealing with with COVID-19,” she said. “The casual acceptance of racial disparities in health care. That when we looked at the work being done in the last few months to deal with this pandemic, and the news came out that African-Americans were disproportionately dying, and Latinos, the casual acceptance that that’s what happens with underlying health conditions because the casual acceptance that we have people living in communities that don’t have access to health care, and we just accept it.”

