Pritzker eases COVID mitigations for some areas

Some regions of Illinois will begin to see relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but not the Springfield areas.

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Region 1 in northern Illinois, Region 2 in north central Illinois, and Region 5 in southern Illinois will be moving into Tier 2 restrictions. Indoor dining still will be prohibited and groups still must be limited to 10 people.

Region 3, which includes Springfield, had been on track to move into Tier 2, but was held back Friday when hospital capacity in the region dropped below 20%. The region will need to see three consecutive days with capacity over 20% before it can move into Tier 2.

Pritzker was optimistic other regions of the state would be able to have restrictions eased in the coming days.

"It involves painful sacrifice, but prevents the loss of many more lives," Pritzker said of the need to continue restrictions.

Despite being held back by restrictions from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sangamon County officials began allowing indoor dining again on Jan. 3, citing the county's continuously decreasing positivity rate and improving hospital metrics.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder also allowed indoor dining to resume, but bars without a kitchen still must remain closed.