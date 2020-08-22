Pritzker energy plan focuses on ethics, renewables

The plan is also aimed at trying to make Illinois "the best place to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle," Mitchell said.

"We want to make sure we are sending the market signal to folks like Rivian and other companies that might want to come here that Illinois is going to be the place you want to do business," Mitchell said.

Among other things, the plan calls for establishing a tax credit to lure electric vehicle makers to downstate Illinois and providing incentives to build electric charging stations.

Mitchell said the plan pulls together some ideas from other energy proposals like the Clean Energy Jobs Act while also incorporating additional ideas not necessarily addressed by those proposals.

Mitchell said the goal is to have the working groups finish their work "relatively expeditiously" so that there is time to hold legislative hearings on the proposed energy policy and give people an opportunity to weigh in on it before the Legislature considers it.

"If we can do all of those things in advance of November, we'd be excited to move," Mitchell said. "The governor talked about this in his State of the State earlier this year as a priority for this year."

