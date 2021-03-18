Pritzker expected to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility April 12 to all Illinois residents 16 and older, except those in Chicago

Also Wednesday, Cook County public health officials announced suburban residents who are 16 or older and have health conditions as defined by the state will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. Mass vaccination sites run by Cook County Health in the suburbs also will begin accepting those residents then.

While vaccine appointments have been hard to come by in the Chicago area, but Pritzker said previously he thinks the state can make the vaccine accessible to a wider range of people because the Biden administration so far has lived up to its promises to increase shipments of doses to the states.

“I feel very confident moving forward that supplies are increasing, that the president is doing everything he can to get us there,” the governor said.

Pritzker said Wednesday he’s working with business interests and health professionals in developing an incremental reopening plan for Illinois that is expected to be released this week.

“We’re working with industry leaders, (and) we’re working with our doctors at (the Illinois Department of Public Health) as well as other experts in the state to make sure that the phased reopening is not only healthy for everybody but also good for the economy as we move it forward,” Pritzker said outside Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in downstate Lincoln.