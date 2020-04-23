Pritzker expected to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order into late May, Chicago Tribune reports

The stay-at-home order that’s been in place since March 21 bars residents from socializing with people from outside their household, and closed playgrounds, though Pritzker left the decision up to local jurisdictions whether to close other park and green spaces. Illinois state parks have been closed.

Roads and airports have remained open, and people have been able to go to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies and to care for elderly family members and vulnerable residents.

Republican lawmakers have urged the governor to consider provisions that allow some businesses to reopen with density controls and social distancing. They also urged him to reopen state parks and allow some elective medical procedures, which he said Wednesday he was considering.

“We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order as it is, but it is true that it is working,” Pritzker said on Tuesday. “So to pull it off, the stay-at-home order … to remove it entirely, is to simply open everything back up to infection.”

