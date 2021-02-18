Pritzker expects state vaccine deliveries to reach 500,000 next week

Pritzker said vaccine delivery quantities have increased by nearly 30% in recent weeks. The governor also said he has “great hope” that a new single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 26, making millions more doses available to states.

While the increase in deliveries means the state can begin to vaccinate eligible populations more quickly, Pritzker said the state has “a long way to go.”

“That doesn't mean getting an appointment for a vaccine hasn't been a frustrating experience,” Pritzker said. “It doesn't mean that it isn't frustrating for me as governor to not have enough supply coming into the state to provide for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.”

Currently, 850 vaccination sites have opened across the state, including mass vaccination sites in all regions of the state. Pritzker said members of the Illinois National Guard will also be deployed to sites to assist local health departments in their vaccination efforts.

Under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, residents aged 65 and older and frontline essential workers are eligible to receive a vaccine. The state plans to expand Phase 1B to individuals aged 16 and older with comorbidities, disabilities and underlying conditions by Feb. 25.