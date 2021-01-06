 Skip to main content
Pritzker: 'I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol'
The Latest: White House says National Guard going to Capitol

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on social media Wednesday that he's "disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol."

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said: "First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public. This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected. Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple."

The Department of Homeland Security is sending additional federal agents, officials said. 

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory

