Pritzker: Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies, cause of death unknown

Carroll, Fayette and Macon counties also reported cases.

On Friday, Chicago was among several large American cities identified as hot spots for COVID-19 infections, the U.S. surgeon general said.

At the Pentagon, the Army Corps of Engineers' commander, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, told reporters the corps is setting up beds at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center to accommodate about 3,000 patients. The makeshift hospital, which will include 750 beds in what Semonite called self-contained units, will be ready by April 24.

Worldwide infections approached the 650,000 mark with more than 30,000 deaths as new cases also stacked up quickly in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in reported cases with more than 115,000, but five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone now has 10,023 deaths, the most of any country.

New York remained the worst-hit U.S. city. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The U.N. donated 250,000 face masks to the city and Cuomo delayed the state's presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.