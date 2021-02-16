Pritzker issues statewide disaster proclamation amid winter storms

SPRINGFIELD — Dangerous sub-zero temperatures and massive snow accumulation across Illinois prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation for the entire state on Tuesday.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in the news release. “I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”

Chicago and the surrounding suburbs were hit especially hard, with some areas receiving as much as 12 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, on top of several inches of existing snowfall.

Northern regions of the state have faced significant snow accumulation, as persistent freezing temperatures have kept snow from melting.

Current forecasts indicate that portions of northern and west central Illinois will continue to experience subzero temperatures in the coming days.

Central and southern Illinois, including the Metro East region near St. Louis, were hit with between four and eight inches of snow in the past 24 hours, along with single-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.