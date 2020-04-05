Pritzker: ‘It’s wrong’ the way federal government has handled coronavirus pandemic

On the show, the governor said Illinois needs thousands more ventilators than the federal government plans to give it. Pritzker requested 4,000 ventilators from the federal government last Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence responded, saying Illinois only needed 1,400, according to the interview. Pritzker said Pence was looking at a model from the University of Washington that, while good, was not intended for resource allocation. He said Pence pulled from a central data point that didn’t account for worst-case scenarios, which actually indicated a need for “5 or 6 or 7,000 more” than what the federal government has given Illinois.

“We’re looking at all of the numbers and everybody is taking an educated guess because we really don’t know -- this virus is unpredictable,” Pritzker said in the interview.

The state is looking “everywhere and anywhere across the world to get ventilators,” Pritzker said, expressing frustration about President Donald Trump’s deferred deployment of the Defense Protection Act, a point Pritzker has made numerous times. One of the companies deployed, General Motors, won’t have ventilators ready until May or June, which may be too late if the virus peaks in April in Illinois as predicted by some models the state is using.