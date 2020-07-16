Pritzker outlines what could set the state back in virus fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. JB Pritzker spelled out some details Wednesday of the restrictions the state will impose if Illinois experiences a spike in coronavirus cases like those occurring in other parts of the country.

As part of that plan, he also announced that Illinois will be divided into 11 regions rather than four in the original Restore Illinois plan so that mitigation efforts can be focused on areas where the virus is spreading the fastest.

Pritzker made the announcement on a day when the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state again topped the 1,000 mark and the positivity rate increased slightly to 3.1 percent. Illinois has seen several days of 1,000 or more new cases of the virus since moving to Phase 4 of the economic reopening plan on June 26. The positivity rate also has crept up during that time.

Pritzker said the state should be proud of the progress it has made in controlling the virus. With a positivity rate of just around 3 percent, Illinois has the lowest rate of any of its neighbors and one of the lowest in the country.

But Pritzker warned that Illinois residents cannot lose their vigilance or the state could start to see the same sort of spikes that have struck some southwestern and southeastern states.