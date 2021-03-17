Pritzker pledges to improve public health infrastructure in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to work on strengthening Illinois' public health system as that system strains to deal with what may be the waning months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the first-term Democratic governor, in a brief interview with The State Journal-Register this week, had no specifics on what needs to be done going forward other than continuing to stress mask-wearing, social distancing and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The time to write the playbook for the next pandemic is when we get to the end of this pandemic, when we're right at the end, and we've just been through all of the challenges," Pritzker said. "I'm taking notes all the way along, and I know the people who work with me are, to make sure that we're doing the things after this pandemic that will prepare the state for the next one."

The governor said he is reviewing the data and consulting with doctors and scientists on when it will be appropriate to further relax restrictions and, for example, allow indoor dining with fewer rules and allow indoor gatherings of more than 50 people at events such as conventions.

"We're constantly making adjustments," he said. "We want to make sure that we're keeping people safe while we dial back on the restrictions."