Pritzker reports more signs of ‘flattening the curve’

SPRINGFIELD — More evidence emerged Tuesday that the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois appears to be leveling off, although Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged people to continue taking precautions to prevent a resurgence of new cases.

Pritzker made his comments as the Department of Public Health reported 1,222 new confirmed cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours, including 74 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases recorded in Illinois to 23,247, including 868 fatalities, in 88 counties.

“At some point we will have fewer cases to report and fewer lives lost. That will be good news,” the governor said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “But it doesn't change the fact that each and every life that we lose to this virus is an immense tragedy. May each and every one of their memories be for a blessing.”

One statistic Pritzker highlighted is the “doubling rate,” or the number of days it takes to double the number of hospitalizations or deaths.

On March 22, he said, the number of new positive test results was doubling about every two days. As of

Sunday, April 12, that doubling rate had been extended to 8.2 days, meaning the spread of the disease has been slowing.