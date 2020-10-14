Pritzker’s cousin gives $500,000 to group opposed to governor’s graduated-rate tax initiative

Her donation went to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike, a group that has received nearly $48.9 million to fight the proposed amendment. Her contribution is the second largest to the group after the $46.75 million given by Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of the Citadel hedge fund and investment firm. Griffin is worth an estimated $15 billion according to Forbes.

Jennifer Pritzker has been a donor to Republican candidates and causes over the years, including a donation of $104,000 to Bruce Rauner’s successful 2014 campaign for governor. J.B. Pritzker went on to defeat Rauner four years later.

She also gave more than $110,000 to unsuccessful 2018 Republican attorney general candidate Erika Harold and $6,000 to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s successful 2019 campaign.

The news of the donation came as details were released about a Cook County circuit judge’s decision late last week to reject a lawsuit from the GOP-aligned Illinois Policy Institute that wanted the court to clarify what it contended were “misleading” statements on both state-issued pamphlets about the graduated-rate issue and the ballot.

Judge Celia Gamrath ruled Friday that the policy group challenged the language in October even though it had been public since May

