Pritzker says bending of Illinois’ COVID-19 curve ‘may indeed be happening’ as deaths hit 6-day low

“Today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening,” he said.

That has led to thoughts of how and when Illinois will restart its economy. Pritzker said Illinois will have to see significant drops in its daily caseload, since he is not expecting the state to reach “herd immunity” -- meaning enough people have recovered from the virus that it ceases to spread -- anytime soon.

Given that, he said, he’s still trying to figure out when it could be safe for people idled by the pandemic to return to work.

“I’m talking to industry leaders about that, I’m talking to economists about that,” he said. “I’m also, very importantly, listening to the scientists and the doctors to make sure that we do this right. The last thing we want is to begin to open things up and then have a big spike in infections.”

In response to a question, Pritzker renewed his criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, saying it had been inadequate in numerous respects. He said state governments have learned they might be left to “pick up the slack” in future pandemics.